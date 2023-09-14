SBU Sports: Volleyball sweeps Siena to close non-conference play

The Stony Brook volleyball team concluded their weekend in Queens with a straight-set victory on Sept. 9 over Siena inside the Carnesecca Arena.

The Seawolves came out firing from the offensive side in the first set as the squad put together a .348 attack percentage with 11 kills in the opening set victory. Also, Stony Brook supplemented their offense with six aces in the set, including three straight by Madison Cigna to give the Seawolves the 16-12 lead in the set.

Stony Brook ended the first set on a strong note, stretching their lead to its largest point in the set to complete the 25-17 victory.

The squad was victorious in set two by taking the 25-22 win to promptly take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Seawolves outlasted the Saints in a back-and-forth set to win in a stanza that featured five lead changes and was tied eight times. Neither team led by more than four points along the way. The squad racked up 19 kills over the course of the set, including two by Abby Stanwood in the final five points to secure the second frame.

Stony Brook did not allow Siena to make any comeback as the squad took the third set, 25-15. The squad led from the first point and never looked back by tallying 15 kills in the set on .344 attack percentage. Kali Moore and Leoni Kunz both tallied two kills in the final five points to take the set and ultimately the three-set sweep.

Moore finished with 16 kills on the day to lead the Seawolves attack while finishing with a hitting percentage of .323. Defensively, Stony Brook had two players reach double figures in digs as Torri Henry had 16 and Julia Patsos had 10. Also, Henry led the way with 32 assists for the Seawolves.

“It was great to end the weekend with a win and I thought we approached this match with maturity. We managed rallies until we had opportunities and ultimately found a way to score. I was excited to see our crew gut out a win, especially in the second set when it got tight. We are very excited to open CAA play next weekend at home,” said head coach Kristin Belzung.

The team returns to the court next weekend when the squad hosts Northeastern University at Pritchard Gymnasium for their first CAA action of the season.