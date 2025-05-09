SBU students sail into mythology at 36th annual Roth Pond Regatta

By Mariam Guirgis

Stony Brook University students summoned the power of the Greek gods for the 36th Annual Roth Pond Regatta on May 2.

The long-standing tradition invites students to put their creativity, engineering skills and teamwork to the test. With final exams approaching, the Regatta offers a chance to step away from classes and take part in a spirited race across Roth Pond using only cardboard, duct tape and paint.

This year’s theme, Greek Mythology, encouraged participants to draw inspiration from gods, heroes and legendary creatures. Students reflected that spirit in their boat designs, whether it was through representing the wisdom of Athena, the speed of Hermes or the strength of Ares. Many participants blended humor with mythology in inventive ways, and the theme was evident in boat names, costumes and design details.

Boats were built to carry two to four team members across the 200-yard pond. Some groups spent weeks designing their boats, while others made last-minute improvements to ensure they stayed afloat. Once boats were in the water, the biggest challenge mentioned by many competitors was the ability to row. As boats started to fill up with water mid-race, success depended on coordination and timing.

The Motorsports Club, racing with their boat Noah’s Chariot, managed to win their heat despite the unexpected obstacle mid-race.

“I was in the middle of rowing, I felt my paddle jiggle a little, but I was like ‘I should be fine’ and I kept going. Two strokes later it snaps on me,” rower Jason Jiang said.

Judging was based on a variety of categories including Most Original, Best Titanic (for the most dramatic sink), Best Showcase, Most Team Spirited, and others. The titles of Best Speedster and Best Yacht were reserved for the final heat winners. This year’s Speedster trophy went to Scuderia Scooteroni, while The Spirit of Stony Brook took home the Yacht title.

This was Scuderia Scooteroni’s third consecutive win at the Regatta which continues their winning streak that has spanned for three years. The team credits one key factor: cardboard sourcing.

“We’ve been building the same boat for the past three years and clearly the design is effective,” the team said. “The trick is to contact warehouses because they have old waste of piles and piles of cardboard.”

For The Spirit of Stony Brook, they attributed their win to the improvements made to their boat design. “We made [the boat] too big [last year, so] we cut down on the size [and it was] perfect.”

Attendees were also able to participate by voting for Wolfie’s Favorite, selecting their top three boats in both the Speedster and Yacht categories. The entries reflected wide campus involvement, including residence halls, student organizations, academic departments and cultural groups. Some notable entries included The Sisyphus (Climbing Club), Cerberus (Douglass Hall), Apollo 11 (Aerospace Engineering Club), Poseidon’s Wave (Keller Hall), and Hydracraft (Marine Science Club).

Academic departments also joined the fun, with entries like The Organic Odyssey by the Molecular Science Teaching Assistants and Langmuir’s Chariot from the Langmuir Hall Council. The event was as much about participation and school spirit as it was about competition.

Beyond the races, attendees enjoyed a lively atmosphere around Roth Pond. Spectators gathered to watch as boats battled to stay afloat, while sampling food and exploring displays from various campus departments. The event served not only as a showcase of student creativity but also as a celebration of campus-wide community and spirit.

The Regatta was broadcast live on YouTube in collaboration with the School of Communication and Journalism, making it accessible to viewers beyond campus.

Now in its 36th year, the Roth Pond Regatta remains one of Stony Brook’s most distinctive traditions. By combining creativity, collaboration, and a bit of chaos, it continues to bring the campus community together in a uniquely memorable way.

Mariam Guirgis is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.