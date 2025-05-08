‘Broadway and Beyond’ returns for second year

Local PBS stations THIRTEEN, WLIW and NJ PBS; arts and culture hub ALL ARTS; and NPR station WLIW-FM present special programming on-air and online throughout Spring

The WNET Group, home to New York PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW; New Jersey’s statewide public television network NJ PBS; arts and culture media provider ALL ARTS; and Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM presents Broadway and Beyond (thirteen.org/Broadway), a collection of must-see theater and arts programming, for a second year.

This special programming collection includes Great Performances’ eighth annual “Broadway’s Best” line-up, premiering on THIRTEEN Fridays at 9 p.m. and on pbs.org/gperf. This year’s offerings include the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal (May 9 at 9 p.m.); Tony Award-nominated Broadway comedy Yellow Face (May 16 at 9 p.m.) from Roundabout Theatre Company featuring Daniel Dae Kim; Tony Award-winning musical Girl from the North Country (May 23 at 9 p.m.); and Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate (May 30 at 9 p.m.) with the Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block in her West End debut. Great Performances will be receiving a 2025 Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre at the 78th Annual Tony Awards.

With a stage offering nearly every day, ALL ARTS offers a star-studded, insider’s look at an iconic Broadway theater in Playing the Palace (Tuesday, May 13 at 9 p.m. AllArts.org, app and broadcast); NJ PBS will release all episodes of American Songbook at NJPAC available to stream at any time on njpbs.org/Broadway; and Broadway to Main Street, simulcast on WLIW-FM and wliw.org/radio, features the greatest songs of the American Musical Theater every Sunday at 3 p.m.

Broadway and Beyond programs are available across all of The WNET Group’s public media channels and platforms: THIRTEEN, WLIW/WLIW-FM, ALL ARTS, and NJ PBS. Below is a selection of broadcast and streaming options. Broadcast schedules are available to livestream at thirteen.org/live, wliw.org/live and MyNJPBS.org/live.

For an additional selection of broadcast and streaming options, visit thirteen.org/Broadway.