Man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Shirley

Marie Nicole was driving a 2002 Ford Escape eastbound on Lawrence Road when the vehicle struck a northbound 2017 Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Hounslow Road at 7:36 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota, Christian Santilli, 20, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Nicole, 37, of Mastic Beach, was also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.