Let’s Eat: Rosh Hashanah recipes to celebrate the New Year

By Heidi Sutton

Last week’s recipes were two variations of apple pie; this week are two apple cakes. Both made with vegetable oil instead of butter, they are a perfect way to celebrate a sweet and fruitful New Year for Rosh Hashanah.

Apple Cake

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups crisp apples, peeled, cored and diced

3 teaspoons cinnamon

6 tablespoons, plus 2 cups, sugar, divided

3 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

icing (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F. In medium bowl, mix apples, cinnamon and 5 tablespoons sugar until combined. Set aside.

In large bowl, mix flour, 2 cups sugar, baking powder and salt until combined. Form well in middle of mixture. Add oil, eggs, orange juice and vanilla; mix until blended.

In springform pan, pour half of batter. Add apple mixture. Pour remaining batter over apple mixture. Sprinkle remaining sugar over batter. Bake 40-50 minutes, or until top is golden brown and tester comes out clean and dry. Drizzle with icing, if desired.

Apple Coffee Cake

YIELD: Makes 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

5 cups tart apples, cored, peeled and chopped

1 cup sugar

1 cup dark raisins

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 egg, beaten

2 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly oil 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan.

DIRECTIONS:

In large mixing bowl, combine apples with sugar and raisins; mix well. Let stand 30 minutes. Stir in oil, vanilla and egg.

Sift together flour, baking soda and cinnamon. Using about 1/3 of mix at a time, add to apple mixture, stirring just enough to moisten dry ingredients. Turn batter into pan. Bake 35-40 minutes until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Cool cake slightly before serving.

On the web:

Check out a recipe for Crown Raisin Challah at www.tbrnewsmedia.com