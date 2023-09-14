Let’s Eat: Rosh Hashanah recipes to celebrate the New Year
By Heidi Sutton
Last week’s recipes were two variations of apple pie; this week are two apple cakes. Both made with vegetable oil instead of butter, they are a perfect way to celebrate a sweet and fruitful New Year for Rosh Hashanah.
Apple Cake
YIELD: Makes 8 servings
INGREDIENTS:
3 cups crisp apples, peeled, cored and diced
3 teaspoons cinnamon
6 tablespoons, plus 2 cups, sugar, divided
3 cups flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup orange juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
icing (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
Heat oven to 350 F. In medium bowl, mix apples, cinnamon and 5 tablespoons sugar until combined. Set aside.
In large bowl, mix flour, 2 cups sugar, baking powder and salt until combined. Form well in middle of mixture. Add oil, eggs, orange juice and vanilla; mix until blended.
In springform pan, pour half of batter. Add apple mixture. Pour remaining batter over apple mixture. Sprinkle remaining sugar over batter. Bake 40-50 minutes, or until top is golden brown and tester comes out clean and dry. Drizzle with icing, if desired.
Apple Coffee Cake
YIELD: Makes 10 servings
INGREDIENTS:
5 cups tart apples, cored, peeled and chopped
1 cup sugar
1 cup dark raisins
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 egg, beaten
2 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly oil 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan.
DIRECTIONS:
In large mixing bowl, combine apples with sugar and raisins; mix well. Let stand 30 minutes. Stir in oil, vanilla and egg.
Sift together flour, baking soda and cinnamon. Using about 1/3 of mix at a time, add to apple mixture, stirring just enough to moisten dry ingredients. Turn batter into pan. Bake 35-40 minutes until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Cool cake slightly before serving.
On the web:
Check out a recipe for Crown Raisin Challah at www.tbrnewsmedia.com