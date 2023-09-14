SBU Sports: Women’s soccer earns first CAA victory against Hampton

The Stony Brook women’s soccer team earned their first CAA victory of the season on Sept. 10 after defeating Hampton University, 6-1.

The Seawolves wasted no time putting the pressure on the Lady Pirates defense as the squad tallied two goals in the first 16 minutes. Ashley Manor captured the first goal of the night for Stony Brook in the 10th minute, followed by a penalty-kick goal by Reilly Rich in the 16th minute to give the squad an early 2-0 advantage.

Stony Brook was in control of the possession for most of the first half by tallying 12 shots in the frame compared to the four by Hampton. However, the Lady Pirates would cut the lead to 2-1 heading into the break following a goal in the 41st minute.

Similarly to the beginning of the match, Stony Brook came out storming again by scoring a goal in the first 30 seconds and then followed with another score 10 minutes later. Linn Beck made the most of a pass from Allie Palangi to score in the 45th minute and Gabby Daniels scored her first goal of the season in the 54th minute to allow Stony Brook to take a 4-1 advantage.

This is all the Stony Brook offense would need in the second half. Nicolette Pasquarella was stellar in net in the final 45 minutes by not allowing a goal on the four shots she faced.

The offense for the Seawolves would tally two more goals in the 61st and 88th minute after Rich captured another penalty-kick goal and Hannah Maracina scoring her first goal of the season to conclude the 6-1 victory, respectively.

“I’m very proud of our team and our coaching staff for their performance today. It was a quick turnaround after Thursday’s game traveling to Hampton but we accomplished our goal and are very pleased with bringing 3 points back to Stony Brook,” said head coach Tobias Bischof.