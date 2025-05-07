The Shoppes at East Wind kicks off weekend with craft fair

1 of 7

By Bill Landon

The craft fair at The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River was in full swing Sunday, May 4 where local craft vendors flocked to showcase their wares. The day featured a bounce house for the kids and the ever-popular carousel, a family favorite that was met with warmer temperatures.

Craft Fair Weekends continue at The Shoppes at East Wind on June 7 & 8, July 12 & 13, August 2 & 3 and September 6 & 7, October 4 & 5, and November 1 & 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If interested in becoming a vendor, contact [email protected] or click here.