The Shoppes at East Wind kicks off weekend with craft fair

Craft Fair at The Shoppes at East Wind May 4. Photo by Bill Landon
By Bill Landon

The craft fair at The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River was in full swing Sunday, May 4 where local craft vendors flocked to showcase their wares. The day featured a bounce house for the kids and the ever-popular carousel, a family favorite that was met with warmer temperatures.

Craft Fair Weekends continue at The Shoppes at East Wind on June 7 & 8, July 12 & 13, August 2 & 3 and September 6 & 7, October 4 & 5, and November 1 & 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If interested in becoming a vendor, contact  [email protected] or click here.

 

