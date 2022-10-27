SBU Sports: Volleyball drops contest at Northeastern

The Stony Brook volleyball team fought hard in a back-and-forth battle, but ultimately fell to CAA foe Northeastern in five sets in Boston on Oct. 23. The team started out strong, claiming the first set, 26-24. With the match tied at 20-20, the Seawolves and the Huskies engaged in a back-and-forth contest that saw the Seawolves victorious.

The Huskies took control of the next two sets, with the second set ending in a close finish, 25-21, and the third in a dominating 25-9 win. The Seawolves then bounced back with a gritty effort to take the fourth, 27-25. Stony Brook was unable to keep the momentum rolling as Northeastern secured the final set, 15-9.

The Seawolves were led offensively by junior outside hitter Leoni Kunz, who tallied a game-high 16 kills, and sophomore outside hitter Erin Garr, who totaled 10.

“Northeastern does a lot of things to make you uncomfortable and they did that with their serving and tempo today. We were trailing the play too often and that forced us to make decisions under stress. That said, I thought our fight was good and that we bounced back after a tough third and start to the fourth set. We need to make some adjustments tomorrow, but we mostly need to manage the serve-and-pass game better and stop Northeastern from going on runs,” said head coach Kristin Belzung.