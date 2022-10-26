Theatre Three holds Thanksgiving food drive Oct. 30

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Theatre Three will host a holiday food drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please help those in need during these difficult times. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village.

While all non-perishable items are gladly accepted, the pantry is in special need of turkey or grocery store gift cards/vouchers, turkey gravy, stuffing, yams, canned fruit and vegetables, cranberry sauce, juice, coffee, tea, shelf stable milk and butter. Other food and personal care items in short supply include cereal, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, oil, Maseca corn flour, healthy snacks, shampoo, conditioner and baby wipes. Cash is also gratefully accepted.

For more information, please call 631-938-6464.