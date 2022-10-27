Kids Korner: Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022

PROGRAMS

Trick or Treat at the Heckscher

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on Oct. 27 to Oct. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. Create a spooktacular art activity, make a haunted Digital Action painting, and take home a festive treat! 380-3230, www.heckscher.org

Haunted House workshop

Boo! A new kid’s weekend workshop is haunting The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 and 9, St. James on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Miss Linda in some Halloween fun as she teaches you how to paint this cute haunted house painting just in time for Halloween! $50 per child includes an 11×14″ canvas and art supplies. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org. For more info, call 250-9009.

Fall Fishing

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve,581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a morning of Fall Fishing on Oct. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discover the different types of fishing poles, tackle, and bait, and which is best to use in a freshwater pond. View casting demonstrations and a lesson on the different types of fish that make Willow Pond their home. Then stay for some catch and release fishing! Poles, tackle, and bait will be provided. For children ages 6 to 15. Advance reservations required by calling 265-1054.

Haunted Hatchery

Calling all ghosts and goblins, spiders and bones … Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host a Halloween event on Oct. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. Families are welcome to join them for a not-so-scary Haunted Hatchery. Trick-or-Treat your way through their outdoor grounds. Admission fee is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768, www.cshfishhatchery.org

Trick or Treat Trail

Join the Farmingville Historical Society on Oct. 29 for a Trick or Treat Trail at Farmingville Hills County Park, 503 Horseblock Road, Farmingville from noon to 3 p.m. Come in costume and trick or treat along a trail while learning about the history of candy. Fill your bag with real, full-size candy treats. The entry fee is $12 per trick or treater. Parents are welcome to escort their children without paying. Please note this is not a haunted trail. Rain date is Oct. 30. All Trick or Treaters must pre-register at www.farmingvillehistoricalsociety.org.

Lil Monster Halloween workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket hosts a Lil Monster Halloween Workshop on Oct. 29 and 30 from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Make a tye-dye craft, a cookie decorating craft, a lil’ monster or bat craft, and end the day with a tour of the farm with a tractor ride. Come in costume if you like. For ages 3 to 7. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172.

Halloween Festival and Parade

Community Association of Greater St. James will host a free Halloween Festival & Costume Parade for children ages 2 to 12 at Celebrate Park on Lake Avenue in St. James from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Storytime Under the Stars

See your favorite Halloween storybooks come to life during Storytime Under the Stars at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport on Oct. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and bring their favorite stuffed animal. $8 per person. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Thankful Thursday at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Join them for a family-friendly planetarium show titled Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Energy followed by a look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.

Patriots & Poultices

Save the date! Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a family fun experience at the Thompson House (1709), 91 North Country Road, Setauket on Nov. 5. Can you help Dr. Thompason find clues, elude the British, create authentic cures and escape to Connecticut? Interact with artifacts, explore the history of the American Revolution and the power of medicine while helping Dr. Thompson treat his most ailing patients. Sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. $10 per person, $7 per child 12 and under. Registration is required by calling 751-2244.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through Oct. 30. This Disney love story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the hideous Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved the curse will end. If he does not learn his lesson before the last enchanted rose petal falls, he and his household of enchanted objects will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Hotel Transylvania’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Hotel Transylvania on Oct. 30 at noon. One special weekend, Dracula (Adam Sandler) has invited all his best friends — Frankenstein and his wife, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, the Werewolf family, and more — to celebrate his beloved daughter Mavis’s (Selena Gomez) 118th birthday. For Dracula catering to all of these legendary monsters is no problem but the party really starts when one ordinary guy stumbles into the hotel and changes everything! Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.