SBU Sports: Men’s basketball wins at New Hampshire 76-69

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-2 America East) flew out of the gates on Jan. 28, building a 20-point advantage against New Hampshire, and were able to hold on 76-69 at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham.

Jahlil Jenkins finished the day with a team-high 20 points, while Anthony Roberts and Tyler Stephenson-Moore joined with 17 and 16, respectively.

After New Hampshire took a 6-4 lead, the Seawolves ripped off an 18-0 run, during which they made all six of their shots from the field and four from beyond the arc. At 22-6, Stony Brook slowly grew the advantage to 38-18 at the 2:55 mark of the period. They would take a 16-point advantage into the break.

The Wildcats were able to bring it as close as four in the second 20 minutes, with the Stony Brook advantage dwindling to 55-51 with 9:20 to go, but the Seawolves quickly responded with nine of the next 10 points to balloon the lead back to double figures.

Stony Brook cemented its position in second place in the America East, going into the weekend at 5-2 in league play.

“That’s an awesome road win for us. They were a team that was 7-0 at home and are a really physical squad we had to face on a short turnaround. We played at a really high level for the entire game. They made some runs in the second half, which good teams do, but we were able to keep a comfortable lead despite them playing really well in the second half. The runs had more to do with how well they were playing, I did not think we played poorly in the second half. Overall, it’s a really good win for us on the road,” said head coach Geno Ford

The team returned home for a SUNY battle with Binghamton on Feb. 2. Results were not available as of press time.