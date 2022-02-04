Kids Korner: February 3 to February 10

Programs

Valentine’s Day

Children ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver are invited to take part in a Valentine;s Day program at Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park on Feb. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Advance registration required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventure. Questions? Call 581-1072.

Superheroes of the Sky

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for Superheroes of the Sky on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the center’s birds of prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a bald eagle, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Fee is $10 adults, $5 children under age 12. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344.

Saturday Story Hour

Celebrate St. James kicks off its new series, Saturday Story Hour for Children, on Feb. 5 at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 2 p.m. Author Elizabeth Uhlig will read her book “Storybook Words of Long Ago.” Donation $10 per child, $5 each additional sibling. Best suited for ages 6 to 12. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Scrap the Winter Blues Away

Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a family program, Scrap the Winter Blues Away, on Feb. 6 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Make a nature inspired scrapbook to give as a gift or keep for yourself. Supplies will be provided but feel free to bring pictures and any other special items to add to your pages. $4 per person. Advance registration required by visiting Eventbrite.com and searching for #NatureEdventure. Questions? Call 581-1072.

Star Quest!

Calling all brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! Thursdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the week of Feb. 21 to 25. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418.

Open Play at the Explorium

The Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a series of hands-on interactive STEM explorations centered on the major biomes (living spaces on Earth) – Forest, Desert, Tundra, Aquatic, and Grassland. on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout February. Hands-on activities, crafts, and more! $5 per person. Call 331-3277.

Theater

‘Puss In-Boots’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theatre with Puss In Boots, a hilarious re-telling of the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline. When Christopher inherits his father’s cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond. Join them as this clever cat teaches us that faith comes from within. Last performance is on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from Feb. 19 to 26 with performances daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best princess attire — the special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.