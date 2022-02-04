SBU Sports: Women’s basketball downs New Hampshire 73-60

The Seawolves used a second half surge to down New Hampshire, 73-60, on Jan. 28. With the win, the Seawolves extended their winning streak to eight games in a row. The eight-game winning streak marks a season-high and the team’s longest winning streak since they won 22 consecutive games during the 2019-20 season.

After trailing, 29-28, at the halftime break, Stony Brook went on to outscore New Hampshire, 45-31, over the final 20 minutes of the game. Senior guard Earlette Scott led the Seawolves in scoring as she poured in 15 minutes en route to the win. The guard scored 10 of her 15 points and shot a near perfect 3-of-4 from the field in the second half as she fueled Stony Brook’s offensive attack.

Graduate forward India Pagan registered her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Graduate forward Leighah-Amori Wool joined Scott and Pagan in double figures as she finished the game with 11 points.

Stony Brook’s lead grew to as large as 17 points with 1:00 minute to play in the game. The Seawolves shot an efficient 43.1 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from behind the arc. Stony Brook knocked down 10 threes, its most in a game this season.

The team returned to the court Feb. 2, when it traveled to Vestal, to take on Binghamton. Results were not available as of press time.