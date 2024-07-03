Rocky Point celebrates 50th commencement ceremony

Members of Rocky Point High School’s Class of 2024 began the next stage of their lives at the district’s annual commencement ceremony on Wednesday, June 26. As the students proudly walked onto the school’s football field, the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” greeted them. The ceremony began with a welcome from Principal James Moeller, who thanked administrators, board of education members, educators, parents and family members for their collective guidance and support along the students’ path to success.

Student Renee Ortiz sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” accompanied by the high school band conducted by Amy Schecher. This was followed by Exhortation Speaker Parker Matzen, who shared the history and lessons he learned along with his peers. Moeller then expressed his pride in the Class of 2024, applauding their achievements in school and in the community. He tied Dr. Seuss’ book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” with the steps the students took to get to this point, sharing memories of serving as the middle school principal while they were there. He highlighted the inaugural Unified Basketball team as a true showing of Rocky Point community and pride, and spotlighted other athletic teams, academic accomplishments and achievements in the arts.

Superintendent of Schools Scott O’Brien spoke next, sharing the symbolism of Rocky Point’s mascot — the eagle. He noted that eagles are not just symbols of strength and freedom but also share valuable lessons about perseverance, growing stronger and more confident until they fly one day effortlessly across the sky. He stated that, just like Rocky Point’s esteemed mascot, the students have embodied resilience, strength and grace throughout their educational journey in Rocky Point.

Valedictorian Isabella Rooney and salutatorian Sofia Haviland each addressed their fellow classmates, sharing words of remembrance from their time spent in Rocky Point, as well as encouragement for their peers’ new journey ahead.

Board of Education President Jessica Ward then officially presented the candidates for graduation to all those in attendance.