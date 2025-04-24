Suspense stalks Theatre Three’s stage in ‘Wait Until Dark’

1 of 12

Reviewed by Rita J. Egan

Theatre Three’s Wait Until Dark cast has theatergoers sitting at the edge of their seats — sometimes even jumping out of them.

Directed by Christine Boehm, the suspense thriller, which was written by Frederick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, takes place in the Greenwich Village basement apartment of Susan Hendrix and her husband Sam in 1944.

The show, which opened on April 18, follows Susan, who recently lost her vision and three con artists searching for a mysterious doll. Audience members soon discover how resourceful she is and learn why sometimes it’s best to wait until dark.

The play, which originally debuted on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 1966, was released as a movie in 1967 starring Audrey Hepburn of Breakfast at Tiffany’s fame.

Set designer Randall Parsons has skillfully recreated a small apartment on Theatre Three’s mainstage. The smartly designed set, which includes pieces integral to the plot line, and the theater’s size are perfect for a play such as this, as audience members are easily drawn into the scenes, feeling like they are right there in the room as the story unfolds.

Jessica Mae Murphy, as Susan, is quite convincing as the blind homemaker. She evokes sympathy as she reveals her frustrations and strategically bumps into furniture in earlier scenes. Later in the production, as the character’s senses become keener and she realizes her blindness may be an asset in her current circumstances, Murphy seamlessly conveys the confidence growing in Susan.

Scott Butler plays up the swarminess of the conniving conman Harry Roat Jr. to the point that one can’t help but feel uncomfortable whenever he is on stage. Unsurprisingly, the character turns out to be the most dangerous of the three con artists.

Richard O’Sullivan delivers just how uncomfortable his character Sgt. Carlino is with the situation he has been dragged into. David DiMarzo, as Mike Talman, is so convincing as a sweet and friendly former Marine and friend of Susan’s husband that audience members may feel sorry for him when they discover his ultimate fate despite a story twist that reveals his true identity.

Adriana Mia Como is perfect as the bratty girl Gloria, who lives in the same apartment building as Susan and her husband and, at the same time, she gets across that the character truly cares for Susan. While Eric J. Hughes’ time on stage as Sam was short, he portrayed the character with sweetness and charm.

Theatre Three has proven once again that regional theater is an asset to the community and offering productions such as Wait Until Dark is vital. Plays such as this one and last year’s The Gin Game are a treat since most modern theater lovers have most likely never had the opportunity to see them live on stage.

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Wait Until Dark until May 11. Runtime is approximately two hours with a 15-minute intermission. Please note the production contains some adult situations. The season continues with Half Time from May 24 to June 22. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12 and Wednesday matinees. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

Theatre Three announced the line-up for its 55th season on April 19:

Annie from Sept. 13 to Oct. 19, 2025; A Christmas Carol from Nov. 8 to Dec. 27, 2025; Brighton Beach Memoirs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 8, 2026; Godspell from Feb. 21 to March 22, 2026; The 39 Steps from April 11 to May 3, 2026 and Mel Brook’s Young Frankenstein from May 16 to June 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.