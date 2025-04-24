Middle Island man arrested after leaving scene of crash that injured pedestrian

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Patchogue on April 23.

Bryam Moscoso Gomez was driving a 2009 Honda Accord southbound on Route 112, north of Barton

Avenue, when the vehicle struck a 42-year-old woman as she was crossing the roadway from east to

west at approximately 8:35 p.m.

The victim, Meaghan Murray, 42, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was airlifted by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A Fifth Precinct Patrol officer located the Honda on the westbound Sunrise Highway service road at

Chestnut Avenue in Patchogue and arrested Moscoso Gomez at 9:54 p.m.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Moscoso Gomez, 25, Middle Island, with allegedly Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Serious Physical Injury. He is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 24.