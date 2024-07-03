LIMEHOF awards $10k in scholarships to high school seniors

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook awarded $1000 scholarships to ten graduating students from across Long Island at an awards ceremony on June 30. Also, for the second year in a row a Pat DeRosa Memorial Scholarship was awarded in memory of LIMEHOF inductee Pat DeRosa.

The following students received scholarships: Cooper Arbisi, Massapequa High School, Massapequa; Stephen Buff, Center Moriches High School, Center Moriches; Cody Chelune, Island Trees High School, Levittown; Jocelyn Chiu, Herricks High School, Albertson; Giuliana Gallone, Kings Park High School, Kings Park; Dara Gordon Commack High School, Dix Hills; Emily Helbock, Sayville High School, Sayville; Ryan Loughlin, Farmingdale High School, Farmingdale; Aidan Passaro, Mt. Sinai High School, Mt. Sinai; Julian Zuzzolo, North Shore High School, Sea Cliff; and Peter Hoss (Pat DeRosa scholarship winner)Harborfields High School, Greenlawn.

“We are thrilled to award these scholarships to such talented and dedicated young musicians,” said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF’s Educational Programs Director. “Supporting the next generation of music students as they embark on their college journeys is at the heart of our mission. These scholarships not only recognize their hard work and passion but also reinforce our commitment to nurturing musical talent and education within our community. We can’t wait to see what these young people will accomplish in their musical careers.”