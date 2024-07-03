Kids Korner: July 4 to 11 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown continues its First Steps in Nature series for ages 2 to 4 on July 5 at 9:30 a.m. with hands-on exciting activities, crafts, stories and much more. Children will gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Giant Game & Big Voice Day

Families with children up to Grade 6 are invited to drop by Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on July 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to try their hand at Giant Connect 4, sing karaoke, & spin the prize wheel. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected] Open to all. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

Luminous Lighthouses

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a drop-in program, Luminous Lighthouses on July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore the radiant world of lighthouses in this creative design workshop. Discover fun facts about these bright beacons, including how they used to be lit with whale oil! Design and decorate a unique lighthouse of your own – complete with a battery-powered tea light! Admission + $10 participant. No registration required. 631-367-3418

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on July 8 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Biggest Jaws in the Sea

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Biggest Jaws in the Sea, on July 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 will enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts with a parent or caregiver. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Power of Poseidon

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for Power of Poseidon on July 11 at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. Can’t get enough of Greek myths and legends? Neither could mariners! Discover how sailors would dress up as Poseidon during a special festival when they crossed the Equator. Explore some famous maritime myths then decorate your own terracotta “amphora” pot with mythical designs. ​Admission + $10 participant. No registration required. 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Raggedy Ann & Andy’

“Be a buddy, be a pal, be a friend …” Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Raggedy Ann & Andy from July 5 to July 27. The world’s favorite and most famous rag dolls come to life in a heart-warming adventure about friendship and loyalty as the toys save the Tiwilliger Toy Workshop for Extra-Special Friends. A captivating tale of the power of love and cooperation. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Summer fun continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Finding Nemo Jr. from July 20 to Aug. 25. In this musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie, Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as Dory, Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin, and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Wonka’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a free outdoor screening of Wonka on July 10 at dusk. Rain date is July 17. Bring seating. 631-584-8510

Send your calendar events to [email protected]