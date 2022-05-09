PSEG Long Island wins top ENERGY STAR award for its commitment to tackling climate change

For the fourth consecutive year, PSEG Long Island has earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the most prestigious ENERGY STAR award offered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

PSEG Long Island was recognized for its incentives and rebate programs that encourage customers to buy the most energy-efficient lighting fixtures and appliances.

“PSEG Long Island values its partnership with ENERGY STAR, and we’re excited to see the impact we’ve made to help customers save on their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Michael Voltz, PSEG Long Island director of Energy Efficiency and Renewables. “We are proud to be recognized for our ongoing commitment to a clean energy future.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. They lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies ─ efforts that are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

PSEG Long Island ENERGY STAR savings for customers

PSEG Long Island customers can save money and cut their fossil fuel use by purchasing the most energy efficient outdoor equipment with rebates of up to $600 on lawn, garden and pool equipment. Using energy efficient pool heaters, lawnmowers and lawn equipment can help reduce customers’ carbon footprint and also lower energy bills. Also, chargeable electric tools are quieter, cleaner and easier to use than traditional gas equipment; and they require less maintenance. To view PSEG Long Island’s ENERGY STAR ® rebates and learn about other energy efficiency programs, visit www.psegliny.com/efficiency.

Since 2014, PSEG Long Island has provided more than $360 million in rebates to customers purchasing energy-efficient appliances, lighting fixtures and other home and commercial equipment, saving approximately 2.3 million MWh of energy. This is equivalent to removing more than 214,000 gasoline-fueled cars from our roads or the amount of energy required to power more than 193,500 homes annually.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, who noted that companies like PSEG Long Island “are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.