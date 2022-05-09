NYS Safe Boating Course offered at the Whaling Museum

The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor is hosting its first ever New York State Certified Safe Boating Course! Two dates will be offered for students age 10 and older to receive their boating certificate. The first course is being offered on Saturday, May 14th at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The second course is being offered on Saturday June 25th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m,.The cost to attend is $25 and includes a pizza lunch and viewing of the museum’s exhibits.

The course meets the New York State education requirement for the Personal WaterCraft Operation Permit, Youth and Adult Boating Certificate. Students will receive a temporary safe boating card that is good for 90 days. To receive the permanent safe boating card, students must register their score with NYS. Details will be provided during the course on how to do this.

To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 631-367-3418.