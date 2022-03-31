Port Jefferson Lady Royals fall to Babylon Eagles

Port Jefferson Lady Royals fall to Babylon Eagles

by -
0 34
1 of 10
Kyle Johnston pushes up field for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Camryn Spiller. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexa Ayotte. Photo by Bill Landon
Lucy Dewitt checks a West Babylon player. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexa Ayotte goes after a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Alexa Ayotte passes up field. Photo by Bill Landon
Amy Whitman drives past a Babylon defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Goalie Hipolita Oliva with the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Amy Whitman passes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Caroline Hayde takes possession. Photo by Bill Landon

Looking to build momentum after their victory over Stony Brook School three days earlier, the Lady Royals of Port Jefferson hit a roadblock Saturday morning when they hosted West Babylon. 

In this first league game of the season, they fell to the Eagles 18-5. A young team that had only formed in 2017, the Port Jeff roster includes only four seniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen, who will be challenged in the Class D 2022 campaign. The Lady Royals retook the field on March 29 at home against the Smithtown West Bulls, where the Royals lost, 14-3. 

— Photos by Bill Landon 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 3

0 9

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply