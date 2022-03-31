Port Jefferson Lady Royals fall to Babylon Eagles

1 of 10

Looking to build momentum after their victory over Stony Brook School three days earlier, the Lady Royals of Port Jefferson hit a roadblock Saturday morning when they hosted West Babylon.

In this first league game of the season, they fell to the Eagles 18-5. A young team that had only formed in 2017, the Port Jeff roster includes only four seniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen, who will be challenged in the Class D 2022 campaign. The Lady Royals retook the field on March 29 at home against the Smithtown West Bulls, where the Royals lost, 14-3.

— Photos by Bill Landon