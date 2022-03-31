Town of Brookhaven and DIME announce 2022 community recycling events partnership

On March 22, Supervisor Ed Romaine accepted a $4,000 check from DIME Chief Executive Officer Kevin M. O’Connor to co-sponsor the Town of Brookhaven’s 2022 community recycling events. Each year the Town holds two recycling events in each Council District that include paper shredding, e-waste disposal and a supervised prescription drug drop-off program.

The scheduled recycling events will help residents properly dispose of sensitive documents which, when improperly discarded, can fall into the hands of identity thieves. Residents can also dispose of e-waste including TV’s, VCR and DVD players, fax machines, printers, calculators, modems, cables, routers, copiers, radios/stereos, laptops, keyboards and cell phones as well as expired prescription drugs in an environmentally safe manner.

Documents brought in for shredding will be fed into an industrial shredder, enabling each participant to witness the secure destruction of sensitive papers. Paper can be brought in boxes or bags. Documents can remain stapled together, but paper clips and other metal must be removed along with any other contaminants such as rubber bands.

The 2022 schedule of events are as follows:

CD-3 Councilman Kevin LaValle

Saturday, April 2 – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach

CD-1 Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich

Saturday, April 23 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station

CD-2 Councilwoman Jane Bonner

Saturday, April 30 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai

CD-4 Councilman Michael Loguercio

Saturday, May 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brookhaven Town Hall, South Parking Lot, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville

CD-3 Councilman Kevin LaValle

Saturday, Sept. 10 – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook

CD-2 Councilwoman Jane Bonner

Saturday, October 1 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai

CD-1 Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich

Saturday, October 22 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Setauket Fire Department, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket

The 2022 recycling events are open to all Brookhaven Town residents for their personal, household material. For more information, call 451-TOWN (8696) or visit www.brookhavenny.gov/recyclingevents.