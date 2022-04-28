Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest 2022 a success

Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest 2022 a success

Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (center) stopped by the Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest on April 23. Pictured with, from left, Amani Hosein, Legislative Aide to Councilmember Kornreich; Indu Kaur of The Meadow Club; Crystal Staley Phillips and her associate of Crystal Clear-Inner Vision.
Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (center) stopped by the Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest on April 23.
By Heidi Sutton

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted its 13th annual Port Jeff Health & Wellness Fest at The Meadow Club in Port Jefferson Station on April 23. The event featured over 50 vendors, health screenings, live music, a painting demonstration by Muse Paint Bar, a vegan BBQ food court courtesy of Catholic Health, a visit from therapy donkeys Pop-E and Lil-E from EEAW and Kota the comfort dog from Moloney Funeral Home, and lots of free giveaways. The wonderful event attracted hundreds of visitors interested in the many local services available in staying healthy in 2022.

Photos by Heidi Sutton

