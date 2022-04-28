1 of 30
Comsewogue senior Shannon Harrington runs the wheel in a Div. II matchup against Bayport. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue 8th grader Kamryn McCrary rolls out from behind the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman Jacqueline Riviezzo scoops up a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Alyssa Deacy looks inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Alyssa Deacy looks inside. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Shannon Harrington gets checked. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Shannon Harrington scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Shannon Harrington scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Gabriella Constant wins the draw. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Gabriella Constant wins the draw. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jaidyn Donley breaks free. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Alyssa Deacy passes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Yellow card. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Madison Schubert. Photo by Bill Landon
Officials timeout. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jaidyn Donley draws a crowd. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Alyssa Deacy looks for the cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Yellow card. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Alyssa Deacy looks for the cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue midfielder Gabriella Constant passes to an open shooter. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Madison Schubert gets “checked” in a home game against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Yellow card. Photo by Bill Landon
Illegal stick? Photo by Bill Landon
Indeed. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out! Photo by Bill Landon
Warriors score. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue 8th grader Jayla Callender passes. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior attack Mackenzie Beck scores her third goal. Photo by Bill Landon

The Comsewogue Warriors had their hands full when Bayport Blue-Point came to visit. 

Trailing by two goals in the early going, senior Mackenzie Beck brought them back with a hat trick. Teammate Shannon Harrington had an assist and two goals, and Madison Schubert’s goal put the Warriors over the top, 6-5, in a division II matchup on April 25. Kamryn McCrary also had an assist in the victory, and senior Gabby Tommaso had seven saves in net. 

The win lifts the Warriors to 7-3 in league play while the loss drops the Phantoms to 9-2. Comsewogue is back in action on April 28 with a road game against Elwood John Glenn. Gametime is scheduled for 4:00p.m.

Photos by Bill Landon 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 13

0 22

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply