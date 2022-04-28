1 of 30

The Comsewogue Warriors had their hands full when Bayport Blue-Point came to visit.

Trailing by two goals in the early going, senior Mackenzie Beck brought them back with a hat trick. Teammate Shannon Harrington had an assist and two goals, and Madison Schubert’s goal put the Warriors over the top, 6-5, in a division II matchup on April 25. Kamryn McCrary also had an assist in the victory, and senior Gabby Tommaso had seven saves in net.

The win lifts the Warriors to 7-3 in league play while the loss drops the Phantoms to 9-2. Comsewogue is back in action on April 28 with a road game against Elwood John Glenn. Gametime is scheduled for 4:00p.m.

Photos by Bill Landon