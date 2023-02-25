Port Jeff civic elects officers

The Port Jefferson Civic Association elected officers and voted to set its priorities during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Elected for one-year terms, Ana Hozyainova will serve as president, Holly Fils-Aime as vice president, Carol Macys Fox as secretary, Marilyn R. Damaskos as treasurer and Kathleen McLane as outreach officer. Each will be formally sworn in at the first business meeting of the civic association.

PJCA was established on Sept. 17, 1990, but it fell dormant in 2006. In 2023, the civic was reconstituted due to concerns by residents about a need for more engagement with local governing bodies. [See story, “Port Jeff civic resurrected, members set their priorities,” The Port Times Record, Jan. 12, also TBR News Media website.]

Fourteen village residents attended Tuesday evening, narrowing the civic’s focus around overseeing village-led construction projects, advocating for public referenda, facilitating green space preservation and promoting pedestrian and public safety initiatives.

Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) attended the meeting and shared his experience as a former president of the Three Village Civic Association. He emphasized the importance of having a body that can be a compass for local governments.

All village residents are welcome to join the Port Jeff Civic Association. The civic can be reached at: [email protected].