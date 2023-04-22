Port Jeff boys lax wins handily

Port Jeff boys lax wins handily

by -
0 4

Royals notch first win over Bellport

1 of 14
Port Jefferson goalie Owen Whiffen clears the ball for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson senior Jonah Pflaster grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson senior Jonah Pflaster looks upfield for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson co-captain Christopher Mark pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Ryan Filippi fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson senior Jonah Pflaster pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson freshman Rowan Casey fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Ryan Filippi pushes against a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson senior Ryan Whiffen pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson sophomore Ryan Filippi looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Patrick Johnston gets checked. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson goalie Owen Whiffen with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals score. Photo by Bill Landon

Eager to pick up their first win of this early season, the Port Jefferson Royals did just that, winning 11-5 in a Div. II road game against Bellport on Thursday afternoon, April 20. 

The team’s young talent made its mark. Sophomore Ryan Filippi led the way for the Royals with four goals and three assists. Teammate Rowan Casey, a freshman, scored three goals and had two assists. Sophomore Patrick Johnston had three assists and scored. 

Senior Matthew Buonomo scored twice with an assist, and Jonah Pflaster also found the net. Port Jeff’s freshman goalie Owen Whiffen had 12 saves in net.

The Royals will look to make it two in a row with another road game on Monday, April 24, when they face Sayville (3-4) at 5:00 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon



SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 45

0 59

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply