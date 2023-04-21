East Setauket woman, 3-year-old daughter reported missing

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate an East Setauket

mother and her daughter who were reported missing on April 21.

Alexandra Hill, 38, was last seen with her daughter, Chloe Sokolinski, 3, leaving her father’s home where she was staying, located on Erik Drive, on April 19 at 8 a.m. She was driving a 2010 red Honda Accord with New York license plate LBH 7040. Hill and her daughter may be traveling to a relative’s home in New Jersey. Hill is white, 125 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Hill and her daughter is asked to call 911 or Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.