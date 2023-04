COMING HOME

Laura Gumbus was at West Meadow Beach on April 4 when she spied an osprey and snapped this incredible photo. She writes, ‘I heard the osprey mating call and saw an osprey sitting in a nest. I waited patiently and watched two love birds in flight together and captured this one as it returned to its nest. It was cool to see!’

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]