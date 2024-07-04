Port Jeff AHEPA chapter holds 3rd annual car show

1 of 4

By Aidan Johnson

The Port Jefferson chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, also known as AHEPA, held its 3rd annual car show Saturday, June 29, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, in Port Jefferson.

George Kallas, president of AHEPA, estimated that there were about 100 cars in attendance, including a red 1931 Ford that won first place.

The proceeds of the car show will be donated to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors, and AGAPE Meals for Kids, a Long Island organization that addresses childhood food insecurity and hunger.

During the car show, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) presented the chapter of AHEPA with a certificate of congratulations, expressing his appreciation for the organization for everything it has done for Greek Americans, along with the children of the community by donating to AGAPE Meals for Kids.