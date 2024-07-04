Let’s Eat: Healthier potato salad makes barbecues better

By Heidi Sutton

When warm temperatures arrive, few people want to spend extra hours in the kitchen whipping up elaborate meals. Many would rather be outside enjoying the great weather. That is why sandwiches, barbecues and picnic fare are so popular this time of year. What accompanies these outdoor foods? If you guessed salads, you’d be correct.

Potato salad is one such food that turns up regularly this time of year in many shapes and forms. Traditional potato salad is delicious, but it may not be so great for health-conscious individuals, as it’s typically swimming in mayonnaise. Change the flavor profile and even the nutritional benefits with this sweet potato version or try this lighter version featuring Greek yogurt in the dressing.

Sweet and Savory Sweet Potato Salad

Recipe courtesy of ‘Vegan Cooking for Beginners”

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups cubed, peeled, cooked sweet potatoes (about 4 to 6)

3⁄4 cup chopped green onions

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1⁄2 cup dried tart cherries

1⁄4 cup plus 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar (you can also use white distilled vinegar, cider vinegar or lemon juice)

2 tablespoons coarse mustard

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Combine sweet potatoes, green onions, parsley, and cherries in a large bowl; gently mix. Whisk vinegar, mustard, oil, garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until well blended. Pour over sweet potato mixture; gently toss to coat. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Greek Yogurt Potato Salad

Recipe courtesy of Pitchfork Foodie Farms

YIELD: Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds potatoes (Yukon Gold)

6 hard-boiled eggs

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

4 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon white distilled vinegar

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon celery seed

1⁄2 teaspoon dried dill weed

1⁄2 cup dill pickles, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Peel and dice potatoes and boil until fork-tender. Drain the potatoes and set them aside to cool to room temperature. Add Greek yogurt, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, celery seed, and dill weed to a large mixing bowl. Stir until smooth. You can taste test to see if you need to add ingredients.

Add cooled, diced potatoes, pickles and hard-boiled eggs. Gently stir until potatoes are coated with dressing. Adjust seasonings to taste. Add a splash of milk if too dry. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.