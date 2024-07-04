Miller Place Panthers boys soccer prevails in summer league opener

1 of 4

By Bill Landon

Twelve teams comprise the Town of Brookhaven boys soccer summer league in the small school varsity division which kicked off its season Monday, July 1. There will be nine games through July 29.

The Panthers of Miller Place faced Mattituck at Diamond in The Pines Park in Coram where the Tuckers struggled to gain traction and trailed 2-0 at the halftime break. Miller Place put the game out of reach by rattling off five more unanswered goals in the second half to win the game 7-0.

Miller Place retook the field when the Panthers faced crosstown rival Mount Sinai July 3 at The Wedge in Mount Sinai, but the result was not available by press time.