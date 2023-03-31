PJS/T civic elects Costell and Sagliocca, debates public business

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association conducted its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 28. Out of the about 40 people in attendance, there were only 20 members eligible to vote in the night’s elections for civic officers.

Elections

The election for president of PJSTCA was between Ira Costell and Christine Allen. Each nominee had an opportunity to speak for three minutes before questions opened up to the floor.

In his speech, Costell explained that he has a master’s degree in city and regional planning. “I have a background with planning and development issues, which face our community right now,” he said. “We’re under an enormous amount of pressure from a number of the development activities that are going on, from the Staller project [at Jefferson Plaza] to the post office to a number of PRCs that have been proposed.”

Costell added that drug prevention remains an area of concern, as he lost a nephew to drug use and has spent years going to Albany working to remedy the ongoing drug epidemic.

In Allen’s speech, she explained that while she is not a politician, she would speak to anyone about anything in service to the community.

“I’m not partisan,” she said. “I lean in the direction of truth and honesty.” Allen has also been a homeowner in Port Jefferson Station for 17 years, and she has three children in high school.

“I’ve worked with the town and the state numerous, numerous times over the past 22 years,” she said, adding, “I’m down to do the work, to follow the rules, to pay attention and to listen to everybody’s concerns and questions. And I’m willing to learn.”

When a member asked what the candidates would do to reach out to the community to increase civic participation, Allen noted that social media is a great way to raise awareness. She added that she has experience in this area, since she runs a local community page.

Costell suggested that running a forum or a clinic could be a good way to get the word out. He also agreed with Allen that increasing social media presence would be beneficial for the civic association.

For the position of vice president, Carolyn Sagliocca ran unopposed. In her speech, she mentioned that she went through the Comsewogue School District and has been a homeowner in Port Jefferson Station for more than 30 years. One of her primary focuses is public safety.

“I’ve been sending letters to the New York State [Department of Transportation] to let them know about our dangerous intersections at Terryville Road on 347 and also on Woodhull Avenue,” she said.

She’s been actively working on a beautification project at the back of the HomeGoods shopping center, where bushes have been planted and a new sidewalk has been constructed. “We need the revitalization here,” she said. “I look forward to working with you and for you. This is your association — it’s not mine. What you want is what we do.”

Following the speeches and questions from the members, the voting took place. The final tally for president was 16-4 in favor of Costell. The uncontested Sagliocca was automatically elected as vice president. The new officers will be sworn in during next month’s meeting.

Reports and announcements

Comsewogue High School student Max reviewed several events that occurred this past month, including a popcorn fundraiser to raise money for the prom, a college fair, an international night that included cultural performances and international foods, the Comsewogue band performing in the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and a volleyball tournament in which the students triumphed over the teachers.

Suffolk County COPE officer John Efstathiou gave a report on the recent crime statistics in the precinct. In total, there were 35 criminal incidents in March, down from 39 in February. Total noncriminal incidents dropped from 553 to 542.

He warned that there were six catalytic converter thefts this month and that members of the community should park their vehicles in their driveways whenever possible, although that isn’t a foolproof solution to the problem. “They’re getting under the vehicle however it’s positioned,” he said.

Lee Brett, Terryville Fire District commissioner, explained that the parking lot as well as the cesspools are being renovated at the Terryville firehouse. He said he is optimistic this project will be completed soon.

Additionally, he announced that Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai is going to be renamed Gerard Reggio Park. Reggio was a serviceman from Port Jefferson Station killed in Vietnam, in 1969. A celebration for the name change will be held at a later date.

Dates for future events

Suffolk County Police Department 6th Precinct will hold its next community meeting Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at 400 Middle Country Road in Selden.

Comsewogue Public Library will be holding a budget vote and trustee election at the library from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Visit www.cplib.org/budget-vote to get more information.

Next month’s civic meeting will take place April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Comsewogue Public Library.