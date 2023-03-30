Holtsville Ecology Site to offer children’s gardening classes this spring

Town of Brookhaven Highway Department offers Spring Pee Wee gardening classes for children ages 3 to 5 years of age at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville this April. Children will learn about the environment, animals and plants through crafts and stories.

Five-week sessions are available:

Tuesdays: April 18 & 25 and May 2, 9 & 16

OR

Wednesdays: April 19 & 26 and May 3, 10 & 17

from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. OR 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fee is $50 for 5-week session.

Deadline to register is April 3 and please include form with payment. For more information, call 631-451-5330.