PJS/T civic covers scam calls, planned retirement community and possible Terryville Road repaving

Port Times Record by Raymond Janis - December 17, 2022

The PJSTCA executive board during its December monthly meeting. Photo by Raymond Janis

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly meeting.

PJSTCA vice president Sal Pitti delivered the report on public safety. Given a noticeable uptick in phone scams and malicious email attachments, Pitti stressed the importance of staying on high alert for these threats.

"The bottom line is that if you don't know the other person on the other end of the phone, don't send them money," he said. "If you get an email from somebody you don't know — and I don't care how official the email looks — don't click the link. That's their way into your computer system."

Noting the ongoing fallout of the September ransomware attack against the Suffolk County government, he added, "It can happen to anybody."

The civic's corresponding secretary Charlie McAteer announced the renaming of the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway trail in honor of outgoing New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket).

"Steve Englebright was the person who initially, in 2001, got the $2 million-plus for the initial project, which opened in 2009," he said. "I think that given all of the things he has done in the community, that is a nice plus."

Student representative Max of Comsewogue School District reported that the high school would host its Holiday Spirit Week with various themes next week.

CPL assistant library director Andrea Malchiodi reminded the members that donations are being accepted for Toys for Tots.

"December 17 is the last day for that," she said. "Food is always welcome for our food pantry. The Tree of Warmth will be collecting hats, gloves, mittens and scarves until January 31."

During last month's meeting, members vigorously discussed the planned retirement community to be developed at the intersection of Terryville and Old Town roads. [See story, "PJS/Terryville civic hosts November meeting."]

McAteer reported on a recent meeting between civic leaders, members of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce, representatives from Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich's (D-Stony Brook) office and the developer of the site.

The developer is "talking about putting in a very small, just over 2,100-square-foot clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool, a pickleball court and two bocce ball courts," McAteer said. "The [residential units] will all be two stories high."

Summarizing his thoughts on the exchanges, he added that the developer's team "seemed to be amenable to our small, minor suggestions. I thought it went well."

Multiple civic members expressed their interest in contributing to the proposed community garden on the John F. Kennedy middle school property. Pitti said he hopes to begin planning for the garden in March after fleshing out some details of insuring the facility.

Near the end of the meeting, member Paul Sagliocca inquired whether the civic association could collectively apply greater pressure on the Town of Brookhaven Highway Department to repave Terryville Road.

"I want to see if we come up with a subset of this meeting and prioritize the road because we're missing out," he said.

Responding to Sagliocca's request, Pitti suggested the highway prioritization process within the town is steeped in politics and bureaucracy. While Terryville Road has been on the department's list for roughly a half-decade, Pitti added that it will be up to the department when the roadway gets repaved.

The town's Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro (R) could not be reached for comment by press time.