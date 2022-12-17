Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson

Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson

by -
0 2
File photo

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died
after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16.

Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-
6392.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 21

0 30

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply