Man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock in Port Jefferson Police & FirePort Times RecordVillage of Port Jefferson by Press Release - December 17, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after driving his vehicle into the water in Port Jefferson on Dec. 16. Stuart Dorfman was operating a vehicle on West Broadway at the Port Jefferson dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at 7:20 p.m. Dorfman, 74, of Plainview, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392.