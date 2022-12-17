Comsewogue Marine comes home CommunityEducationKidsPort Jefferson Station/TerryvillePort Times Record by Press Release - December 17, 2022 0 2 Photo courtesy Andrew Harris Comsewogue High School alum Jair Lopez, Class of 2022, became a United States Marine on Dec. 2, and returned to Comsewogue High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Lopez was welcomed by a crowd of students, teachers and staff. “There was so much love and respect displayed by all of our Comsewogue Warriors for him,” said Jennifer Quinn, superintendent of schools. Lopez recently graduated in June. When he spoke, he thanked his teachers for not giving up on him and keeping him pointed in the right direction.