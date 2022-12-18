Port Jefferson students share joy and music at Dickens Festival CommunityEducationKidsPort Times RecordVillage of Port Jefferson by Press Release - December 18, 2022 0 21 Port Jefferson School District students with music teacher Edward Pisano (right). Photo courtesy PJSD Members of the Port Jefferson School District music and fine arts department joined in the festivities of the annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson Village Dec. 2-4. Music students and teachers entertained the spectators with seasonal songs during various performances throughout the village. Students in the district’s Drama Club assisted Santa at the Village Center in the elf workshop and served as background actors in the Stony Brook University film crew taping of the event. “They did a fantastic job of interacting with the villagers and students and children just waiting to see Santa,” drama club adviser Tony Butera said. The unique event was another opportunity for teachers and students to share their Port Jefferson School District award-winning talents in a public setting.