STILL THE SUNSHINE OF HER LIFE

Maria Pusateri of Fort Salonga snapped this photo of her husband Donald shortly after sunrise at Sunken Meadow beach in Kings Park in August. She writes, ‘We often go for morning walks on the boardwalk at Sunken Meadow but it’s rare that we get there early enough for a sunrise. My husband loves to joke around and it was his idea to take this photo of him holding the sun. It took several tries for me to get it right. I actually posted this photo on Facebook for our 42nd wedding anniversary on August 9th; it was a natural fit.

Send your Photo of the Week to [email protected]