South Setauket resident recognized in statewide art competition

Jefferson’s Ferry’s resident and avid painter Ann Pols was recently recognized among the winners of LeadingAge New York’s annual art competition. Her “Seaside Fourth” is one of 70 paintings that was selected out of 218 entries for a traveling exhibit that will be displayed at LeadingAge NY’s annual conference and in the advocacy group’s headquarters outside of Albany.

LeadingAge represents not-for-profit, mission-driven and public continuing care providers, including nursing homes, senior housing, adult care facilities, continuing care retirement communities, assisted living and community service providers.

A 19-year resident of Jefferson’s Ferry, a Life Plan Community in South Setauket, Ann recalls dabbling in art as a child but didn’t think she had any talent for it.

At the age of 86, despite being blind in one eye and relying on her non-dominant hand due to a stroke, Ann joined an art class at Jefferson’s Ferry Bove Health Center, and felt that something was awoken inside of her. She rediscovered painting and regularly joins her fellow residents in painting classes and studio time.

When asked what her artistic process is, Ann says that she chooses her subjects by looking at pictures and first sketches, then paints the subject. Her award-winning painting is one of approximately 30 drawings she has done over the past five years.