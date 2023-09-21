Shelter Pet of the Week: Barbie the Bunny

1 of 4

MEET BARBIE!

This week’s featured shelter pet is Barbie, a white and black rabbit currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Barbie and her boyfriend Ken were abandoned at Sunken Meadow State Park in the beginning of August.

While the shelter is not set up to house rabbits long term, these two were in a dangerous situation and had to be taken in.

Ken was adopted right away, but sweet Barbie took a little longer to warm up to shelter staff. Now it’s time for Barbie to find her own dream home. She is a sweet and loving little bun with a love for yogurt treats and Romaine lettuce. She is litter trained and needs a home with space for her to run.

Barbie would do best with older children as she can get quite fresh when she feels scared.

If you would like to meet Barbie, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.