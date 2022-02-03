Photo of the Week

THE DAY AFTER

Art Billadello of Setauket snapped this photo of icicles outside the bedroom window of his 1735 house on Jan. 30, the day after Long Island’s first blizzard of the year.

He writes, “This photo was taken from one of the windows in the bed chamber (bedroom) that President George Washington stayed in on April 22nd, 1790. Of that visit, he wrote in his journal: ‘.. .to the house of a Captn. Roe, which is tolerably decent with obliging people in it.’ I take that as a compliment.“

