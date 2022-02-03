Year of the Tiger art show heads to Setauket

The Asian American Association of Greater Stony Brook and the Town of Broohaven AANHPI Advisory Board will host an art exhibit celebrating the Year of the Tiger and the Lunar New Year at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 50 pieces will be displayed in drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture and mixed media and will touch on the theme of the Lunar New Year and/or the Year of the Tiger.

Awards will be given in three groups: pre-k to 6th grade, 7th to 12th grad and adult. The top three winners will be awarded a $50 Amazon gift card and award certificates.

All are welcome to attend this free event. For more information, email [email protected]