Person dies in East Setauket vehicle fire

Suffolk County Police responded to a vehicle fire on the north shoulder, west of 445 Route 25A, at 11:12 p.m. The Setauket Fire Department extinguished the fire and a body was discovered inside the 2004 Dodge pickup. The person has not yet been identified. The vehicle is registered to an out-of-state business. The fire appears non-criminal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.