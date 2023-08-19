Home Police & Fire Person dies in East Setauket vehicle fire
Suffolk County Police Homicide and Arson Section detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of person who was killed during a vehicle fire in East Setauket on Aug. 18
Suffolk County Police responded to a vehicle fire on the north shoulder, west of 445 Route 25A, at 11:12 p.m. The Setauket Fire Department extinguished the fire and a body was discovered inside the 2004 Dodge pickup. The person has not yet been identified. The vehicle is registered to an out-of-state business. The fire appears non-criminal.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.