Farmingville woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in East Moriches last night.

Olivia Montgomery was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram onto Westbound Sunrise Highway, from the Exit 61 ramp, when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Montgomery, 20, of Farmingville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.