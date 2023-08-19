Smithtown Robotics and SCOPE launch summer program

For the first time, the Smithtown Robotics Program has combined with SCOPE Education Services to host a summer robotics enrichment program.

Held at Smithtown High School East, the program is designed for students interested and eager to learn about the Smithtown Robotics Program, allowing them to become familiar with the robotic engineering process while strengthening the foundational skills necessary for future robotics and coding experiences.

Approximately 50 students have signed up for the program.