Pedal-powered party experience heads to Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Port Jefferson’s newest experience on the water, Paddle Pub, on May 5.

Docked at the west end of Port Jefferson Harbor, each 35-foot Paddle Pub can fit up to 26 guests, includes 12 pedaling stations and features a dance floor for hosting bachelor/bachelorette parties, team builders, company outings, date nights, retirement parties, etc. while enjoying a two-hour tour with a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain. Two Paddle Pub party boats can be booked simultaneously for a boat party of up to 52 guests.

The event was attended by Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Port Jefferson Village Trustees Rebecca Kassay and Lauren Sheprow; members of the chamber Mary Joy Pipe and Stuart Vincent; and friends and family who wished co-owners Zak Seghrouchni and Amanda Warren the best of luck in their new venture.

For more information, call 631-778-1433 or visit www.paddlepub.com/longisland/port-jefferson/