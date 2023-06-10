Dr. Jennifer Ripton-Snyder joins New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists has announced the addition of Dr. Jennifer Ripton-Snyder, a fellowship-trained breast imager. Dr. Ripton-Snyder will practice at 118 North Country Road in Port Jefferson.

“Dr. Ripton-Snyder’s expertise in Breast Imaging and her dedication to patient well-being aligns perfectly with our mission to prioritize women’s health and ensure their comfort throughout the imaging process,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO.

Driven by her passion for patient care, Dr. Ripton-Snyder was inspired to specialize in Breast Imaging. “I was inspired to enter the field of Breast Imaging because of the patient care aspects and the fact that I could practice a specialty that was also so integral to primary care for women.” As a fellowship-trained breast imager, she holds a particular interest in post-operative imaging for women with a previous cancer diagnosis, as well as screening in women with above-average cancer risk.

"I very much look forward to joining the practice as the imaging component is being integrated into women's health centers," Dr. Ripton-Snyder said. "I think it's a wonderful idea for women to have cancer screenings and other imaging done as comfortably and conveniently as possible."