Paw Prints: Meet Simon, Maisy, Orchard, Amazing Grace, Frenchy and Rizzo

Welcome to the 19th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Simon

This charming 9-year-old canine at Little Shelter in Huntington is eager to find his forever home. With a friendly and curious personality, he has been exploring various ways to attract his perfect family. His latest strategy involves an open invitation to “Adopt Simon Day” — and it just so happens that today is the day! Come down to the shelter to meet Simon today! 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Maisy

This ten-year-old Maltese Mix always looks chic and stylish when she goes for a walk at Little Shelter in Huntington. She is the perfect guest for a tea party, as long as you provide pearls and petit fours! Maisy loves going for walks, learning new things, and staying engaged with her surroundings. Her friendly and outgoing personality make her a fan favorite at the kennels. Maisy possesses all the qualities of an ideal family member and is ready to find her forever home. Head to Little Shelter and discover this precious gem for yourself. 631-368-8770, ext. 21

Meet Orchard

This sweet girl was picked up as a stray by an animal control officer and brought to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter. Sadly, no one has come forward to claim her so she’s ready for a new start in a loving home.

Orchard is estimated to be between 6 to 8 years old and weighs approximately 55 pounds. She’s housebroken, crate trained, and knows some impressive commands like sit, down, stay, and paw but would like to be in a home with no cats.

Orchard is an absolute sweetheart who loves wiggling her way into your heart. She’s happiest when she’s by your side or curled up at your feet. Her gentle and affectionate nature makes her the perfect companion.

If you would like to meet this well-mannered couch potato, please fill out a Matchmaker application at Brookhavenny.gov/AnimalShelter. 631-451-6950

Meet Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace is a short-haired calico adult currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. She is a calm young lady, who does enjoy finding high spots for naps! Stop by and meet her today! 631-368-8770 ext. 36

Meet Frenchy & Rizzo

These sweet siblings were abandoned in cat carriers on the side of the Long Island Expressway on June 26. Rescuers brought these two young girls, estimated to be 1 1/2 years old, to the Smithtown Animal Shelter where they needed a little time to adjust. Now they are little balls of affection and love and are ready for their furever home. The shelter staff hopes to have them adopted together. 631-360-7575

———————————-

Free rabies clinic

The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 300 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven will hold a free Rabies Clinic on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is open to all Town residents and offers free rabies vaccinations for all dogs, cats and ferrets and free cat/dog FVRCP or DAPPCV vaccine. Dogs must be on a leash. Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier. No appointment necessary. For more information, call 631-451-6950.

Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of August 10.

Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.