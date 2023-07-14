Smithtown Performing Arts Center’s ‘Seussical Jr.’ teaches us that anything is possible

By Heidi Sutton

Written in 2000 by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Seussical the Musical is a love letter to Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, featuring stories from his most famous children books including “Horton Hears a Who,” “Horton Hatches an Egg,” “Gertrude McFuzz,” “McElligot’s Pool” and “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!”

Now the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Smithtown Historical Society, pays tribute to the creative genius by bringing his colorful characters to life in an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the historical society’s grounds through Aug. 17.

Acted out entirely in rhyme, the Cat in the Hat serves as narrator and introduces us to Horton the Elephant who one day hears a cry for help and discovers a floating speck of dust containing the town of Whoville. After safely placing it on a clover flower, the Wickersham Brothers steal it and hand it off to Vlad Vladikoff the black-bottomed eagle who drops it in a field of thousands of clover. Horton is then tricked into sitting on Mayzie LaBird’s egg for 51 weeks, is captured by hunters and eventually sold to the circus. When Gertrude McFuzz finds the clover and give it back to Horton, he is put on trial by Sour Kangaroo for “sitting on an egg and talking to a speck.” Will this faithful pachyderm ever catch a break? What will happen to the citizens of Whoville? Only Judge Yertle the Turtle will decide.

During last Saturday’s opening performance, the 13-member young adult cast — Eldan Bazile, Kat Conway, Alexa Gallery, Erin Risolo, Samantha Rubin, Molly Sanges, Ava Ross, Robby Boswell, Alex Eskin, Julia Gallery, Julia Jackson, Caroline Nuzzo, and Lorelai Mucciolo — did a phenomenal job transporting the audience to the Jungle of Nool. Other cast members include Katie Lehmann, Amanda Sidman, Kendall Danley, Allison Heidrich and Medha Rao.

The wonderful songs, including the catchy introduction “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!” by the entire cast, to “Horton Hears a Who,” “Notice Me Horton,” an uplifting rendition of “It’s Possible,” Horton and Jojo’s duet, “Alone in the Universe,” and “Solla Sollew,” are perfectly executed.

Using limited props, costumes and sets, the summer stock theater show is the perfect way for these young actors to hone their craft, with the audience seated less than 4 feet from the stage, and small children lounging on blankets in front of them. They learn to ignore the distractions such as a car beeping, a plane flying overhead or a child suddenly jumping up to grab a snack, as well as coping with the weather and bugs. Teamwork also plays a major role in this valuable experience of a lifetime.

In the end, the audience walks away from this musical extravaganza with the inspiring message that “a person’s a person, no matter how small,” to follow your dreams and let your imagination fly.

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents Seussical Jr. at their outdoor stage on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown with no intermission on Thursdays Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 17. All seats are $18.50. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.