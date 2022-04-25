Paving the way: Smithtown Highway teams begin paving season with new equipment geared at saving tax dollars and time

1 of 3

The Town of Smithtown Highway Department began the paving season last week, equipped with new machinery geared at saving tax dollars and executing projects at a much more efficient pace. The new BOMAG milling and Cimline pothole repair machines were approved for purchase by the Town Board last Summer (July 2021) and acquired by the Highway Department early this year. On Tuesday, April 12th, Highway crews used the new milling machine to remove old asphalt along Brooksite Drive. The paving of Brooksite Drive from New Mill Road to Jericho Turnpike was completed within two days. Additionally, the Highway Department did not have to seek private contractors to perform the work, which results in significant savings for the taxpayers.

“Milling work has been farmed out to private contractors in the past. When you look at the big picture, all the roads that are paved inside of one season, adding to that, the cost of inflation, this machine will save a noteworthy amount of tax dollars this year and in the years to come. Additionally, both the milling machine and the pothole repair machine give our road crews an edge to complete high quality work more efficiently, which translates to less traffic, safer roads and happier residents, myself included,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

In addition to the recent work on Brooksite Drive, Highway crews have begun the final phase of work in a three year road reconstruction project for the Forestwood area. This initiative was a community collaboration between the Highway Department and the Forestwood Civic Association. The project involved repairing or replacing damaged concrete, sidewalks and curb cuts, and paving New Mill Road, Flamingo Drive, Larkspur Drive, Cygnet Drive, Teal Lane, Dove Lane, and Mark Drive. This week, the Smithtown Highway Department began the last of the concrete curb and driveway apron work along Cygnet Drive. Final asphalt paving will commence upon the completion of the Cygnet Drive effort.

“We can’t just go in and pave over already damaged roads. When concrete is broken, water gets in and that badly damages the roads. Performing road reconstruction projects such as the one in the Forestwood area will sustain the infrastructure for upwards of 20-30 years. That results in fewer resources required to maintain the Town’s 470 miles of roads, which in turn nets a major savings for Smithtown Taxpayers. This course of action is the responsible thing to do. But we’re also building safer streets for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers, preventing costly motor vehicle repairs, and preventing dangerous and costly flooding from occurring. In conclusion, rebuilding infrastructure with this path forward addresses everyone’s interests, needs, wallets and future,” said Robert Murphy, Superintendent of Highways

Highway crews have begun a similar concrete and road program in the Mills Pond Estates this week. The work is being done in house and will include the replacement of curbing, aprons (where applicable) and curb cuts throughout the subdivision roads. Temporary patch work is currently underway along Meadow Road, while school is out for the Spring break. The Town is actively working with Congressman Zeldin’s office to secure additional federal grant funds to replace the drainage infrastructure and to permanently repair Meadow Road. Additionally, materials required to begin pothole repairs, with the newly acquired machine, are expected to arrive within the next two weeks. Work will begin immediately following. Residents can download the Town of Smithtown Mobile App for real time updates regarding roadwork, detours and potential travel delays.